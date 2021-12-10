Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said the club have not discussed a potential move for Huddersfield Town man Josh Ruffels ahead of the January transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be eyeing up defensive reinforcements this January, with reports recently claiming the Owls are eyeing up a winter swoop for Huddersfield Town man Josh Ruffels.

Further reports have emerged claiming other League One and Championship clubs are also keen on Ruffels, though the Terriers aren’t interested in letting him depart so shortly after joining.

Now, Wednesday boss Darren Moore has moved to deliver his verdict on the links with the former Oxford United and Coventry City man.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Moore revealed that Ruffels isn’t a player the Owls have discussed ahead of January, saying:

“We have not really discussed him at all.

“People can make two and two with it but I can say we have not discussed that. Josh is a good player but we have not really discussed him.”

In need of fresh faces

Wednesday’s lack of options at the heart of defence has left Darren Moore’s squad stretched at times.

Youngster Ciaran Brennan was recalled from his loan spell with Notts County to cover for absent players, while left-sided ace Marvin Johnson has even filled in as a left-sided centre-back when called upon.

January provides Sheffield Wednesday with a chance to bring some fresh faces to Hillsborough to cover. The winter window can be difficult for sides to do business, so it awaits to be seen if Moore can bring in who he wants and needs as Wednesday look to make a push for promotion.