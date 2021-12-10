QPR midfielder Faysal Bettache has been recalled from his loan spell with Oldham Athletic, it has been confirmed.

QPR opted to send 21-year-old midfielder Faysal Bettache out on loan in the summer transfer window, giving him the chance to play regular first-team football.

Oldham Athletic secured a loan deal for the youngster, but Bettache’s time away from the R’s hasn’t gone quite as planned.

Now, QPR have confirmed the decision to recall Bettache from his loan spell at Boundary Park, bringing him time with the club to a close.

During his short spell with the League Two outfit, the R’s talent made 13 appearances – only five of which came as starts.

Bettache chipped in with one assist but hasn’t made a league appearance since Halloween, leading to his release.

With Bettache now back at QPR, manager Mark Warburton has said the club will be assessing the academy graduate’s options as they look to give him “much-needed” game time in order to continue his development.