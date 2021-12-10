Ipswich Town’s vacant managerial post is wanted by former Millwall and Cardiff City boss Neil Harris, who is said to have applied for the job at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town are in the market for a new manager after the club parted ways with Paul Cook.

The former Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth boss was relieved of his duties at Portman Road following a disappointing 2021/22 campaign to date, and a host of managers have been linked with the vacant post since.

Now, TWTD has claimed that former Millwall and Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has applied for the job.

The report states that Harris is looking to take up the role at Portman Road, so it will be interesting to see if his application is successful as the Tractor Boys look to bring in a new boss to take over from caretaker manager John McGreal.

Harris’ managerial experience

Upon retiring in 2013, Harris took up a role with Millwall, who he played 281 times for during his playing career.

Harris joined the Lions as assistant manager and spent a short spell as caretaker manager in the 2013/14 season before taking up the full-time role in March 2015. He oversaw a hefty 245 games in his time in charge at The Den before departing in October 2019.

The 44-year-old returned to management with Cardiff City in November of the same year, remaining with the Bluebirds until January of this year. Harris left the club after a run of six consecutive defeats, but it seems he is now looking to get back in the game.