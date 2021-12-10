Derby County host Blackpool in the Championship this weekend.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County play hosts to Blackpool tomorrow afternoon, with the Rams rooted to the foot of the Championship table on just one point and the Seasiders sitting up in 15th.

Relegation looks to be looming for Derby County who’ve been deducted a total of 21 points so far this season.

A win against Blackpool tomorrow though could reinstate some hope into fans after a disappointing showing v Bristol City last time out.

Derby County team news

As per Derbyshire Live, Derby County will be without all of Sam Baldock (hamstring), Lee Buchanan (knee), Krystian Bielik (knee) and Jack Stretton (illness) this weekend.

Rooney says Baldock should be available ‘next week’, with Buchanan and Bielik expected to be back in action over January.

Predicted XI

Allsop (GK)

Forsyth

Davies

Jagielka

Byrne

Shinnie

Bird

Thompson

Knight

Lawrence

Ebosele

With options so few and far between for Rooney, expect him to name an unchanged side from the one that he fielded v Bristol City, despite that poor showing.

Names like Ravel Morrison and Colin Kazim-Richards have been utilised as substitutes of late, with the likes of Liam Thompson cementing his name in the side and Tom Lawrence doing likewise in a no.9 position.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday – a win could bring Derby County to within 17 points of safety.