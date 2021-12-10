Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Queens Park Rangers are all keen on Rangers defender Jack Simpson, according to a report from The Telegraph.

Middlesbrough have Simpson on their radar ahead of the January transfer window, but look to be locked into a three way tussle with Championship rivals Swansea and QPR.

The centre-back only signed for Rangers at the start of the year, but has been limited to just three SPL appearances so far this term, starting just one of those games.

Other than the three appearances, he has only been on the bench a further three times. Whilst he has not been included in the matchday squad at all in 10 of their 17 league fixtures.

He could be looking for a route out of Ibrox as early as January and there seems to be many suitors back in England.

Simpson previously plied his trade for Bournemouth between 2015 and January 2021, making 35 appearances for the Cherries in all competitions, playing 11 games in the Premier League during that time.

He does boast experience in his relatively short footballing career and the 24-year-old would be a good asset for any of the three interested clubs.

The report states that Boro, Swansea and QPR are just monitoring the situation as things stand, as they look to enquire about his availability before pursuing any sort of deal.

It is not reported whether the sides would look to sign Simpson on a permanent deal or whether it would be a short-term loan until the end of the season.