Sheffield United are unlikely to recall midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly from his loan spell with Beerschot, it has been said.

After signing Ismaila Coulibaly from Sarpsborg in September 2020, Sheffield United sent the midfielder on loan to Beerschot.

The youngster linked up with the Belgian outfit in a three-year loan deal, giving him the chance to continue his development and play regular football away from Bramall Lane.

However, after impressing last season, Coulibaly hasn’t quite hit the same heights this season.

The Malian starlet’s situation has led to questions over a potential early recall, though Sheffield United reporter Nathan Hemmingham has now stated that it would be a surprise to see Coulibaly return in January.

Speaking in a fan Q&A for Yorkshire Live, Hemmingham said:

“Would be very surprised [if Coulibaly was recalled in January].

“There’s been no noise about him at the minute and I am expecting him to stay there for the remainder of the season.”

January awaits

With the transfer window on the horizon, it awaits to be seen if new boss Paul Heckingbottom looks to make any new additions to his midfield ranks.

It wouldn’t make sense to bring Coulibaly back to Sheffield United unless he’s going to be given regular game time, so it seems logical that he would remain with Beerschot – a club that the Blades have built a close relationship with since Prince Abdullah invested in the Belgian side.

Former boss Slavisa Jokanovic was given little financial backing during the summer window, so it awaits to be seen if Heckingbottom is given the appropriate funds as he looks to improve the club’s fortunes next month.