Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper returns to his old stomping ground this weekend, when he takes his side to Swansea City.

The Welshman guided Swansea to back-to-back play-off finishes in his two seasons at the helm. But he left shortly before the start of this campaign and has since taken over at the City Ground.

And it’s been a strong showing for Cooper so far – he’s lifted the Reds up into 13th ahead of this weekend, now just six points from the top-six.

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest have two longer-term absentees in Rodrigo Ely (muscle) and Loic Mbe Soh (thigh).

Elsewhere, Cooper says Max Lowe is ‘on the turn’ as he approaches what the Forest boss says is the midway point in his recovery from a groin injury, with Joe Lolley now back available after missing the last outing v Peterborough United.

Jordi Osei-Tutu is due to feature for Nottingham Forest’s U23 side this week as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Predicted XI

Samba (GK)

Colback

McKenna

Worrall

Spence

Ojeda

Yates

Zinckernagel

Garner

Johnson

Grabban

Jack Colback has impressed in a make-shift left-back position recently. Cooper has a few injuries to contend with in defence but Colback should keep his spot on the left, leaving Braian Ojeda and Ryan Yates free to partner up in the middle once again.

It’s an unchanged side from the one that beat Posh 2-0 last weekend – Forest put on a good second half performance and so expect Cooper to remain unchanged for when he return to Swansea City this weekend.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.