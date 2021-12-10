Stoke City loan man Romaine Sawyers is facing two to three months on the sidelines after scans revealed he has suffered a torn quad.

Stoke City recruited midfielder Romaine Sawyers during the summer transfer window, bringing him in from West Brom on loan.

Since then, the former Brentford and Walsall star has been a consistent starter for Michael O’Neill’s side, chipping in with two goals and three assists in 19 appearances for the Potters.

However, fears were raised when he came off through injury just before the 60-minute mark against QPR last weekend.

Now, the club have revealed Sawyers is facing an extended spell out through injury.

As confirmed on Stoke City’s official club website, Sawyers is set to remain sidelined for between 10 and 12 weeks after scans showed up a tear in his squad.

Potters boss O’Neill labelled Sawyers’ injury as a “big blow”, saying:

“It’s not good news on Romaine, unfortunately.

“He has quite a bad tear in his quad muscle and we expect him to be unavailable for 10-12 weeks. It’s a big blow.”

Who could feature in his absence?

Injuries are mounting up for Michael O’Neill as the congested festive period gets underway, and Sawyers’ injury comes as yet another blow.

Midfielder Jordan Thompson has been absent recently through a knee injury, while youngster Tashan Oakley-Boothe has struggled with a back problem at times.

Joe Allen, Sam Clucas and Mario Vrancic will be the go-to options in the middle of the park in Sawyers’ absence. Clucas only returned from injury against QPR last weekend, so his return is well-timed as Stoke face a spell without Sawyers.