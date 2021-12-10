Swansea City take on Nottingham Forest in the Championship this weekend.

Steve Cooper returns to Swansea City on Saturday afternoon, when he takes his Nottingham Forest side to the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Swans sit in 14th-place of the Championship table ahead of this weekend having lost back-to-back fixtures for the first time under Russell Martin, with Forest a point and a place ahead of Swansea having not lost in their last seven outings.

Swansea City team news

Swansea City unlikely many in the division have a fully-fit squad.

Martin revealed in his pre-match press conference earlier today that his players are all fit and ‘raring to go’ this weekend.

Predicted XI

Hamer (GK)

Bidwell

Manning

Naughton

Cabango

Laird

Downes

Grimes

Paterson

Smith

Piroe

Martin seemed to find out his best startling XI pretty soon into the job and he’s stuck with that same group of players for the majority of the season so far.

Names such as Ben Hamer, Kyle Naughton, Flynn Downes, Matt Grimes, Ethan Laird, Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe have all been heavily involved so far, though there could potentially be one change to the side that lost v Middlesbrough last time out.

Rhys Williams has started the last two for the Swans but failed to impress v Boro, being hauled off soon after the hour mark.

Ryan Manning could drop back into the centre of defence to fill the gap there, with Jake Bidwell then the next best option to come in on the left side of defence.

This weekend’s game will prove tough for both sides but both have it all to play for with a win able to lift either side into the top 10.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.