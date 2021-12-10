Blackpool are remaining patient in their search for a new assistant manager following Stuart McCall’s departure to Sheffield United.

Blackpool lost assistant manager Stuart McCall to Sheffield United last month, with the Blades appointing the 57-year-old as Paul Heckingbottom’s assistant at Bramall Lane.

Since then, the Tangerines have been on the hunt for Neil Critchley’s new number two.

It has been a little over two weeks since McCall’s departure, but Blackpool are remaining patient in their search for a new assistant manager.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Blackpool boss Critchley said that the search is ongoing as they continue to accumulate candidates, but insisted that nothing is “on the horizon” just yet.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We’re talking about it and speaking, that’ll be an internal process that we follow, obviously accumulating potential candidates for that position, but there’s nothing that’s on the horizon yet.”

“So that’ll be an ongoing process in the next few days I think.”

On-pitch matters at Bloomfield Road

While the search for a new assistant manager persists, Blackpool will be determined to amend their form against Derby County this weekend.

The Pools are without a win in six Championship games, though the run of winless games has included tough tests against the likes of Stoke City, QPR, Swansea City and West Brom. Last time out, they lost 3-0 to Luton Town, so Critchley and co will be looking to put that loss behind them.

A tie with Derby presents a good chance to get back to winning ways. Wayne Rooney’s side sit bottom of the table after two separate point deductions and have won only one of their last 11 league games.