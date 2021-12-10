Middlesbrough take on Stoke City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, with Chris Wilder’s side looking to make up ground on the top six.

Middlesbrough have won their last two games, beating Huddersfield 2-1 before a 1-0 victory over Swansea last weekend.

Across Wilder’s first four games in charge he has made just one change to his starting line up. Lee Peltier’s injury meant the change was forced, with Anfernee Dijksteel returning to fitness at just the right time after an injury of his own.

The Boro boss looks to have found a line-up that he likes, but the return of Dael Fry could mean that he looks to make changes, with Sol Bamba the most likely to drop out.

Elsewhere, Martin Payero could be back in contention as he makes his way back from an injury layoff. He played in Middlesbrough’s recent friendly victory over Huddersfield; a game in which he scored twice.

Here is how we expect Boro to line up against Stoke on Saturday:

GK – Luke Daniels

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Sol Bamba

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Marc Bola

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Duncan Watmore

ST – Andraz Sporar

We expect Wilder to name an unchanged line up this weekend. They say not to change a winning side and so Wilder will likely name the same side that has won the last two games.

Fry could come in for Bamba, but Wilder won’t want to rush the star defender back into action prematurely. He could be a substitute in the second-half, just as he was against Swansea last time out.