Sunderland defender Kenton Richardson has extended his loan stay with Spennymoor Town, it has been confirmed.

Sunderland opted to send Kenton Richardson out on loan last month, giving him a chance to pick up first-team game time with National League North outfit Spennymoor Town.

EFL clubs are able to send players out on loan to non-league clubs outside of the transfer window as non-league sides don’t have to abide by the transfer windows given to teams in the top four divisions.

It gives young players the chance to play senior football away from their parent clubs.

Now, after a month with Spennymoor Town, it has been confirmed that Richardson’s loan spell has been extended further.

As confirmed on Sunderland’s official website, the 22-year-old will be spending another 28 days with the National League North side. It comes after Richardson has started in the club’s last four games, already bettering the total of senior appearances made for Lee Johnson’s side before his departure.

The situation at Spennymoor

After 16 league games, Richardson’s loan club sit in 13th place in the National League North.

As it stands, the Moors are without a manager after parting ways with Tommy Miller. The decision to sack Miller comes after an eight-game winless run in the league, so it will be interesting to see if Richardson can impress under new management, should it arrive during his time with the club.

Next up is a clash with 15th place Chester, where Richardson and co will be determined to get back to winning ways.