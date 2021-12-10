Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan is keen on staying at Ewood Park, but would like a salary that reflects his worth and contributions.

Blackburn Rovers academy graduate Lenihan has become a key player since making his way through the youth ranks at Ewood Park.

Now 27 and captain of the club, the Republic of Ireland centre-back has played a hefty 229 times for Rovers, chipping in with nine goals and five assists along the way.

However, there has been some uncertainty surrounding his future as he enters the final six months of his deal in January.

There are some nerves surrounding players’ contract situations heading into the January window too, with CEO Steve Waggott labelling negotiations with some players as a “Mexican stand-off” earlier this season.

But now, Lancs Live has reported that key defender Lenihan would be very keen on remaining with the Championship club.

The Dublin-born star is hoping to earn a salary reflective of his worth and contributions to Blackburn Rovers, so it awaits to be seen if an agreement can be reached.

An exciting 2022 ahead…

With Blackburn Rovers currently sat in 4th place in the Championship after a run of only one loss in eight games, Tony Mowbray’s side are in the fight for a top-six finish.

Rovers fans can be forgiven for feeling somewhat wary given how previous promotion pushes have fallen by the wayside, but the second half of the 2021/22 campaign is looking really promising.

It awaits to be seen if Rovers can tie Lenihan and some of their other key players down to new deals as a push for promotion beckons.