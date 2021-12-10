The Ryan Lowe era at Preston North End begins this weekend where his new side will take on struggling Barnsley at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon.

Lowe will take charge of Preston North End for the first time this weekend and will be looking to get off to a winning start at his new club.

Lowe couldn’t really wish for a better fixture to start off with as Preston are facing Barnsley who have only managed to win two games this season, which is a shadow of their form which they showed last season when they finished in the top six.

Team news

The long-term absentees for Preston who will definitely miss the game are Izzy Brown, Connor Wickham, and Declan Rudd who are all continuing their recoveries from their respective different injuries.

Andrew Hughes and Sepp Van Den Berg who were both missing for Preston in their Lancashire derby clash last weekend against Blackburn are both doubts, Lowe said that the pair ‘have been struggling a bit‘ – Lowe then also confirmed that Ched Evans was amongst one of the players in doubt for the Barnsley clash.

Tom Barkhuizen could also return for Preston after he suffered an injury in Preston’s match against Fulham several weeks ago. Josh Murphy is also a player who could return for the Lilywhites, the on-loan winger has been missing for several months due to an ankle injury.

Predicted XI

Iversen (GK)

Browne (C)

Storey

Bauer

Cunningham

Earl

Whiteman

McCann

Johnson

Riis

Maguire

Alan Browne could take up a new role in the Preston team as a right-wing-back – Lowe is known for converting energetic midfielders into wing-backs from his time at Plymouth.

It is possible that Sean Maguire will partner Emil Riis up front for North End as Ched Evans is a doubt for the game.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.