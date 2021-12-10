Ipswich Town parted ways with Paul Cook last week, after a mixed start to the season.

And the decision to part ways with the former Wigan Athletic boss has since proved a mixed one too. Ipswich Town fans and players have both stressed their shock at the decision online, with the club’s search for Cook’s successor now looking well underway.

So what’s the latest on Ipswich Town’s managerial pursuit?

There’s been plenty of names linked to the position so far.

Among the early candidates were the likes of John Terry and Frank Lampard – the latter of Ipswich are said to have already approached, but East Anglian Daily Times says that one is unlikely.

Former QPR coach Marc Bircham was also said to be in the running.

In the days since, there’s been some new names linked to Portman Road, the most surprising of which being Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray but reports suggest that move is unlikely.

Elsewhere, Neil Lennon has put himself into contention for the job but reports suggest he’s not under consideration – Ipswich Town fans made it clear online that he would not be their preferred choice.

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is thought to be under consideration but isn’t a front-runner at this time, with reports now backing Neil Harris.

The former Millwall and Cardiff City boss is said to be keen on the job.

And reports late last night revealed that former Preston North End boss Alex Neil is now on Ipswich’s managerial shortlist.

Plenty of Ipswich Town fans though have called for Neil Warnock to be installed – the veteran gaffer was sacked by Middlesbrough last month, but is seen by many as the ideal man to steady the ship at Portman Road.

Town CEO Mark Ashton though insists the club is in no rush to find Cook’s successor.

Up next for the Tractor Boys is a trip to Wigan Athletic in League One this weekend.