Swansea City’s bargain deal for Jamie Paterson has proved to be an impressive bit of business for the Swans.

Swansea City recruited Paterson on a free transfer during the summer window, sealing the signing after his departure from Bristol City.

Since then, the attacking midfielder has emerged as a key player for Russell Martin’s side. Paterson has netted eight goals laid on four assists in 21 Championship games, with his form reportedly attracting the interest of West Brom.

However, it emerged shortly after the West Brom links that Paterson’s short-term deal with the Swans includes a trigger for extension.

Now, Wales Online has revealed that the extension could be triggered before the January window opens.

The report states that the option becomes available once Paterson makes his 25th appearance for Swansea City. Having already made 21 appearances for the Swans, the extension could be triggered as soon as December 29th, when Martin’s side host Luton Town.

Paterson’s campaign so far

As said before, the former Bristol City man has conjured up an impressive 12 goal contributions in 21 outings for the Swans since joining.

His attacking versatility has been a useful trait for Martin, who has deployed the Coventry-born ace as an attacking midfielder, out on the left wing and as a centre-forward.

Paterson’s presence provides more than goals and assists though. He recently drew high praise from Martin for his character and the leadership role he plays in the dressing room, hailing his instant connection with supporters.