Oldham Athletic caretaker boss Selim Benachour is still interested in the full-time job.

Oldham Athletic parted company with Keith Curle last month.

Benachour, 40, has been in interim charge since then.

He has overseen league defeats to Salford City and Tranmere Rovers, but the Latics did win 1-0 away at Sunderland in the Papa John’s Trophy under his guidance.

‘Of course’…

Benachour has said, as per a report by the Oldham Times:

“Of course I want to have the job but I will be judged by results and now it’s a little bit difficult because I have two losses and one win.

“I need to keep working, me and my staff, and change the results. I am caretaker. I try to help the club. I’m here until they tell me differently.”

What next?

Oldham are back in action tomorrow and have a tough test against top of the table Forest Green Rovers at Boundary Park.

They then travel down south next weekend to face Crawley Town away.

The Latics are currently 23rd in the League Two table and a point from safety.

More about Benachour

Benachour has been at Oldham since September last year when he joined as their Under-18s manager.

The ex-attacking midfielder enjoyed an eventful playing career with the likes of PSG, Rubin Kazan and Malaga before hanging up his boots in 2018.

He has since delved into the coaching world and has also held roles at FC Martigues, Club Africain, Foresta Suceava and Olimpia Grudziądz in the past.