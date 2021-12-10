Ipswich Town youngster Jesse Nwabueze has joined Stowmarket Town on loan.

The non-league side have announced the addition on their Twitter account (see tweet below).

📝 We welcome Jesse Nwabueze to Stowmarket Town on a month loan deal from @IpswichTown 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/47uwAaJJAh — Stowmarket Town FC (@stowtownfc) December 10, 2021

Nwabueze has been given the green light to leave the Tractor Boys to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The teenager is yet to make a senior appearance for Ipswich.

Career to date

Nwabueze has risen up through the academy at Portman Road and has been a key player at various youth levels over recent years.

He has been a key player for the Under-18s and has recently made the step up into the Under-23s.

The midfielder had a loan spell at Bury Town earlier this season to get game time and has now been allowed to head out the exit door again.

New temporary home

Stowmarket Town play their football in the Isthmian League North Division.

They are currently 4th in the league and have made a strong start to this campaign.

The Suffolk-based side are in action tomorrow against top of the table Canvey Island away and Nwabueze could be in line to make his debut.

Other players out on loan

Ipswich have a few players out on loan right now such as Armando Dobra at Colchester United, Corrie Ndaba at Salford City, Tyreece Simpson at Swindon Town and Brett McGavin at King’s Lynn Town.