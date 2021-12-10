Charlton Athletic defender Adam Matthews is close to returning to action.

Charlton Athletic have been without the Wales international over recent times as he has a calf injury.

Matthews, 29, is making good progress on his road to recovery now.

The Addicks could have him back soon as they head into the second-half of the season.

Read: Charlton Athletic assessed by Cambridge United boss

‘All coming together’….

Caretaker boss, Johnnie Jackson, has provided an injury update on his squad.

Ryan Inniss is back to full training, whilst Jake Forster-Caskey is back on the grass.

Jackson has told the club website: “Ryan is out on the grass, he is training fully now. We will step him up next week, maybe possibly getting him some minutes in a U23s game. He’s been out a long time and we have to manage that one really carefully.

“Jake [Forster-Caskey] is back outside doing running and moving well, looking good, so hopefully before too long we can have him back. Adam Matthews is close to returning. Sam Lavelle will be a bit longer but he is progressing nicely. It’s all coming together.”

Matthews situation

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next June as things stand.

The right-back has been with Charlton since 2019 and has since made 69 appearances for them in all competitions, 11 of which came earlier this season.

Read: Charlton Athletic boss wants to start planning for January

Other spells

Matthews is a useful player to have in and around the dressing room and has played over 350 games in his career to date.

He has also had spells with Cardiff City, Celtic, Sunderland and Bristol City in the past.