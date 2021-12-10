Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair has revealed to Teesside Live that he chose to snub Stoke City in favour of Middlesbrough back in 2018.

Middlesbrough signed McNair that summer from local rivals Sunderland, following the Black Cats’ relegation down to League One. He signed on a four-year deal for a fee believed to be in the region of £5 million.

But there wasn’t only Middlesbrough chasing the Northern Ireland international when he was playing at the Stadium of Light.

Stoke have been linked to McNair in the past and the versatile defender revealed that there was interest prior to sealing the switch to Boro.

“Probably the most concrete one [link] was when I was leaving Sunderland when Gary Rowett was the manager but I came to Middlesbrough instead.

“There was a couple [of clubs interested] but I just felt like Middlesbrough was the best fit at the time. That was three or four years ago now.”

Since then he has been linked with a departure from Middlesbrough, with Stoke interested again last summer. However, this is no surprise, given Potters boss Michael O’Neill managed him at international level.

But nothing has come to fruition and now he is enjoying his football at the Riverside.

He was asked whether he had made the right decision in joining Boro, instead of lining up for Stoke.

“One hundred per cent,” he added, “I love playing for Middlesbrough.”

McNair will likely keep his place in the Boro back three when his side take on Stoke at the Bet 365 Stadium tomorrow at 3 o’clock.

Middlesbrough come into the game in 12th position after back-to-back wins against Huddersfield Town and Swansea City. Stoke on the other hand are in sixth and a win over Chris Wilder’s side could take them as high as third if other results go their way.