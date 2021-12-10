Sheffield Wednesday have signed Kwame Boateng on a free transfer.

Sheffield Wednesday have decided to hand the former Bradford City defender a contract after his spell on trial, as announced by their official club website.

Boateng, 22, has made four appearances for the Owls’ Under-23s so far this season.

He has done enough for Lee Bullen’s to land himself a permanent deal.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday suffer blow in pursuit of Huddersfield Town man

The full-back found himself a free agent after parting company with Welsh side The New Saints at the end of the last campaign.

Career to date

Boateng started his career at Bradford City and spent four years on the books at Valley Parade.

He went on to make two appearances for the Bantams’ first-team but was released in 2018.

The Londoner has since had spells with the likes of Guiseley, Harrogate Town, Farsley Celtic, Osset Town, Albion Sports, Goole and TNS over recent years.

Sheffield Wednesday have now snapped him up to add more competition and depth to their Under-23s set-up.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday could offload winger in January

Useful addition

This deal makes sense for the Owls as there is not much risk with signing something for free and he has the potential to grow and get better in the future.

Sheffield Wednesday have some bright talents in their development squad at the moment such as David Agbontohoma, Declan Thompson and Liam Waldock and it will be interesting to see who makes the step up into the first-team.