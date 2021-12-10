Portsmouth don’t have a recall clause for Callum Johnson.

The defender will spend the rest of the season with Fleetwood Town, as per reporter Andrew Moon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Have also been told there’s no break clause in Callum Johnson’s loan so he’ll spend the season at Fleetwood #Pompey #FTFC — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) December 9, 2021

Johnson, 25, was given the green light to move to Highbury Stadium over the summer.

He has since impressed for the Cod Army and has made 21 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals.

Won’t be returning

His form has sparked discussion about whether Portsmouth could look to bring him back to Fratton Park this winter ahead of the second-half of the season.

However, Danny Cowley’s side will not be able to bring him back and will have to look elsewhere if they want some defensive reinforcements.

Johnson will be due to return to Pompey next summer and they hold an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

Early career

The right-back started his career at Middlesbrough and rose up through the academy of the Championship side.

He never made a senior appearance for Boro and left for Accrington Stanley in 2017, initially on loan before the move was made permanent.

Recent years

Johnson went on to become a key player for Stanley and helped them gain promotion to League One in his first season.

He played a total of 119 times for John Coleman’s side before Portsmouth lured him down south.

The full-back now finds himself back in the North West and will be staying there until next May at least.