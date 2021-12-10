Cerwe Alexandra manager David Artell says that Sheffield Wednesday are a ‘massive club’, describing them as the ‘Real Madrid of League One’ ahead of their League One fixture this weekend.

Crewe Alexandra welcome Sheffield Wednesday in League One this weekend. The Owls currently sit in 8th-place of the table whilst Artell finds his Crewe side in 23rd.

Ahead of the game, Artell has made some bold comments about the Yorkshire club, which have largely gone down well with the Owls’ fan base.

He’s described Sheffield Wednesday as the ‘Real Madrid of League One’, saying that he doesn’t know what the club’s budget is, but that he knows for sure that they’re a ‘massive club’.

It comes after Darren Moore’s side underwent a mass overhaul in the summer following their relegation from the Championship, bringing in a host of new players both on loan and on permanent deals.

See how Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to Artell’s comment on Twitter:

Real Madrid of league 1? I'd rather be the Sheffield Wednesday of the Premier League tbh. — Tim Bradshaw (@Bradshaw4444) December 9, 2021

Our wage bill is bigger than you think — James Ratcliffe (@YorkshireJr) December 9, 2021

I like him! — Sergej Odström (@SergejOdstrom) December 9, 2021

Our budget? Your budget is bigger than ours 😂 — Wendy Bastard 🦉 (@SteelCityLewis1) December 9, 2021