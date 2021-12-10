QPR boss Mark Warburton says his side ‘may need to go into the market’ next month for a central defender, whilst confirming that Conor Masterson is set to remain out on loan.

Reports earlier this month suggested QPR would be dipping into the January transfer market for a centre-back. It comes amid a growing injury list for the R’s, with Jordy De Wijs having been ruled out until February with a calf injury.

Elsewhere, there’s been talk about Masterson’s future – the former Liverpool youngster joined Cambridge United on loan at the start of the season and has since featured 16 times in League One for the club.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton had this to say on Masterson’s future:

“Young players need to go out on loan to develop. Conor’s is a really good loan so far. He’s playing in League One week in, week out, and getting good experience. It’s great development for a young defender.”

So that seemingly puts any talk of Masterson being recalled to bed, with the defender having already expressed his desire to stay with the club this season.

So for QPR and Warburton, it seems like a centre-back signing could be a priority in January, though director of football Les Ferdinand said in a recent fan forum that the club would only be signing loan players next month.

Warburton went on to say:

“Now, if QPR are in a good position and want to push, do we want a young defender and take him away from a good loan, or do we want to look at it and say that we may need to go into the market in January and get someone experienced to come in and add another level of quality to us? Are we just going to fill gaps or are we looking to push on?”

A promising season for the R’s…

It’s been a hugely positive season so far for QPR. They find themselves in 5th-place of the table and in position to land a top-six spot come May.

But there’s definite inconsistencies in this side and the January window will prove a make or break month for the club – last season, they used the winter transfer window to great effect and Warburton will be hoping for more of the same this time round.

Up next for the R’s is a trip to Sheffield United next week.