Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that one of his former playing clubs Newcastle United looked at the possibility of signing left-back Kristian Pedersen in the summer.

Pedersen, 27, has been with Birmingham City since joining from Union Berlin in 2018.

The Dane has been a mainstay in the side for the past four seasons now, having racked up more than 100 league appearances for Blues including 15 in this campaign.

Injury has kept him out in recent weeks but he’s since returned to the starting XI. He’s a key player in this Birmingham City defence, but his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about his situation, Bowyer gave a contract update on Pedersen, whilst also revealing summer interest from Newcastle United:

“Kristian’s contract runs out in the summer,” he began.

“From my understanding we have made him offers. His agent is saying that he doesn’t want to sign anything at the moment. That’s his prerogative, his choice, no-one can make him.

“I have read somewhere there was interest from Newcastle in the summer. I had a phone call from Steve Bruce – that was as far as it went.

“There was no contact from anything else, or offers or anything. It will be tough for Kristian.”

Pedersen then seemingly missed out on a move to Newcastle United. Former Magpies boss Steve Bruce clearly had an interest but didn’t take it further than that phone call with Bowyer, and now with a new owner and manager in place at St James’ Park, it could cast doubt over a return for Pedersen.

“I think that hurt him [Pedersen] in the summer because maybe he thought he might get a Premiership move but now he just has to crack on and do his job,” Bowyer explained.

“If he chooses to move on, that will be his choice but – for as long as I am here and he is here, he has just got to give the team one hundred per cent and do the right thing.

“If there ever comes a point where he stops doing that then he won’t play if I think he is going to affect us as a football club.”

Blues currently sit in 16th-place of the Championship table. Although this season has been markedly better than the last, there’s still plenty of room for improvement in this current Birmingham City side before they’re to become top-six contenders.

Up next for them is a home game v Cardiff City this weekend.