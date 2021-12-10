Swansea City are looking at Ipswich Town midfielder Scott Fraser, reports (via Planet Swans) claim.

Fraser, 26, joined Ipswich Town in the summer. The Tractor Boys signed him from MK Dons for an undisclosed fee and he’s since scored one goal and assisted two more in his 15 League One outings this season.

It’s a far cry from his 14 goals and five assists in 44 League One games under Russell Martin at MK Dons in the 2020/21 season, but now Martin could look to bring the Scot to Swansea City.

And Fraser isn’t the only former player of Martin’s to be linked with the Welsh club in the build up to January – MK Dons duo Andrew Fisher and Harry Darling have also been linked with a move to Swansea City recently.

Fraser’s career so far…

Fraser began his career in his native Scotland with Dundee United. He spent several years plying his trade there before earning his first move south of the border, joining up with Burton Albion in 2018.

The midfielder enjoyed two fruitful seasons with the brewers before signing for Martin’s MK Dons in 2020, which is where he really prevailed.

Fraser played an integral part in the midfield when Martin was in charge. But he was one of nearly 20 names to sign for Ipswich Town in the summer and like so many others, it’s not yet worked out for him at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys have recently sacked Paul Cook and the club looks to be in a state of turmoil, with the players seemingly taking the fall for Cook’s sacking on social media.

Fraser is one of those names who have under-performed this season. But a reunion with Martin could be exactly what he needs to get his career back on a positive track.

Given that he only signed for Ipswich in the summer, a move could well cost Swansea City a pretty penny.