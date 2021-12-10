EFL on Quest pundits Sam Parkin and George Elek have made their predictions for Rotherham United’s remainder of the season.

Paul Warne’s Rotherham United see themselves top of the League One table on 41 points just before they head into the busy festive period.

Unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions, the Millers are already making their mark on their return to the third division following relegation from the Championship last season.

During that outstanding run, they’ve only conceded first once, which came in their recent game against Gillingham on Tuesday night – Rotherham United however coming back emphatically to win 5-1.

Michael Smith is proving a shining light in the side – the frontman has scored 14 goals in all competitions, his best scoring season in a Millers shirt.

The middle three have also been imperative to this season’s success so far, which consists of the young and energetic trio of Daniel Barlaser, Ben Wiles and Ollie Rathbone.

All things considered, many people across the EFL, pundits, fans and managers, will have Rotherham United high up on their League One prediction list.

And on Wednesday night’s EFL on Quest show, pundits Parkin and Elek were very specific about their forecast.

When asked if the Millers will win the league ‘comfortably’, Parkin answered:

“When they’re beating teams 5-1 and Michael Smith isn’t getting on the (score) sheet, yes, probably. I do fancy them strongly.”

And Elek continued:

“I think they win the league by 10 points.

“They’re way above anyone else. I think they’re operating at a mid-table Championship level at the moment, and if they carry on, no one will stop them.”



Although Warne would prefer being top of the pile in May, it will still be a great feeling for the 48-year-old that the team are performing to the top of their game now, and he will be wanting that to last for a long time.

The Millers do not play any of the current top nine in the League One table in their next 10 fixtures – a big chance for them to run away with it.

Next up for Rotherham United is a home tie to Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon.