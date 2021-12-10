Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner believes Charlton Athletic should be higher up in the table.

Cambridge United travel to the Valley tomorrow to lock horns with the Addicks.

The U’s have adapted well to the step up to League One this season after their promotion last night.

They go into this weekend’s clash in confident mood after their 5-0 win away at Cheltenham Town last time out.

‘Should not be mid-table’…

Bonner has spoken about Charlton in his pre-match press duties, as per Cambridge’s official website:

“Their form since Johnnie Jackson’s taken over has been exceptional, but is unsurprising. You look at the squad and the experience in depth they have; they should not be mid-table, let alone near the bottom end of the table.

“The expectation there is obvious, 25,000 supporters will certainly be expecting to come and see Charlton beat Cambridge at the weekend, but little Cambridge want to turn up and see if they can do something and will be buoyed by 1,500 fans that will love being there”

“I hope those on HMS Ironside get there safely and enjoy their day out!”

Key man

Joe Ironside scored a hat-trick on Tuesday and is one who Charlton will be looking to keep quiet.

The striker has scored 11 goals in 27 matches in all competitions so far this season and is well on the way to beating his tally of 14 from the last campaign.

Charlton situation

The Addicks are loving life under caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson and have been in great form over the past couple of months.

They were in the relegation zone when Nigel Adkins was sacked and lost just once in the league since then.