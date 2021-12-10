Former Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans is ‘eyeing’ up all of Derby County, Huddersfield Town and QPR, reports TWTD.

Evans, 58, is best known for being the former owner of Ipswich Town. The Englishman has made his fortune through his business, ‘Marcus Evans’, which organises sporting and entertainment events across the globe.

He spent 14 years with Ipswich Town, before selling the club on in a £40million takeover earlier this year.

Now though, TWTD reports that Evans is looking at Championship clubs Derby County, Huddersfield and QPR – the report however says a move for the Terriers is ‘the most likely of the three’.

The state of play

Derby County as we all know are in administration. The Rams are rooted to the foot of the Championship table after a total of 21 points deducted this season and look destined to be joining Ipswich Town in League One next season.

And Evans has already been linked with the club – his name came into takeover contention earlier in the season, but the likes of Chris Kirchner still looks to be leading that race.

QPR meanwhile seems a long shot – the R’s have some solid foundations in place after a turbulent recent history in terms of ownership, but Huddersfield Town could well be a viable option for Evans.

Current chairman Phil Hodgkinson has recently seem some of his businesses placed into administration following the pandemic. He released a club statement soon after stating that it would not affect his running of Huddersfield Town, but TWTD mention it in their report as a potential factor in Evans’ interest.

It’s a surprising report. TWTD though is a reliable source and for Huddersfield Town fans in particular, it could spell the start of a new era.