Bradford City defender Reece Staunton is now due to return to the club in January.

The youngster has extended his loan at Bradford Park Avenue, as announced by their Twitter account (see tweet below).

** Staunton Deal Extended ** We are delighted to announce that the loan deal we have with Reece Staunton has been extended by a further month! Originally scheduled to finish yesterday, Reece will now be with us until January 5th. pic.twitter.com/opRVSRRoom — Bradford (Park Avenue) AFC (@BPAFCOfficial) December 9, 2021

Staunton, 19, will now stay with the National League North side for another few weeks.

He was given the green light to head out the exit door by the Bantams to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Career to date

Staunton is a product of the academy at Bradford and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years,

He was handed his senior debut in November 2017 at the age of just 15 and became the club’s youngster ever player in the process.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has since made 19 appearances in all competitions since then.

He is now in his second loan spell at Bradford Park Avenue and has also had a stint at Ossett Town in the past.

What now?

Staunton will look to continue getting game time over the festive period before heading back to Valley Parade next month.

Temporary home

Bradford Park Avenue are currently struggling in the National League North and are currently 21st in the league table, with only AFC Telford United below them.

They are away at Leamington tomorrow.