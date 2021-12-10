Jacob Butterfield is no longer training with Barnsley.

The midfielder has moved on now and could have another opportunity lined up, as per Barnsley Chronicle reporter Doug O’Kane on Twitter (see tweet below).

Sounds as though another opportunity has come up, which was always the reason for getting his fitness up at Oakwell. #barnsleyfc — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) December 9, 2021

Butterfield, 31, has been back with his former club as he weighs up his next move as a free agent.

The Tykes let him train with their Under-23s over recent times but he is not with them anymore.

Current situation

Butterfield is available and is looking for a new club in England it seems having last played for Australian side Melbourne Victory.

He made the move to the A-League in October last year and went on to play 26 times.

Career to date

He joined Barnsley in 2007 having previously been on the books at Manchester United as a youngster and went on to become a regular at Oakwell.

He played 100 times for the Yorkshire club before embarking on spells at Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town.

Derby County snapped him up in 2015 and he spent three years on the books at Pride Park, making 89 appearances in all competitions.

Butterfield has since had stints at Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City, Luton Town and Melbourne.

What now?

He has been keeping his fitness levels up at Barnsley and it will be interesting to see what lies in store for him now.