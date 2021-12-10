Portsmouth could let goalkeeper Alex Bass leave on loan.

Portsmouth are considering loaning out the stopper in the upcoming January transfer window, as per reporter Andrew Moon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Cowley says he will consider allowing Alex Bass to leave on loan in January.. “It will weaken our squad but we have a duty to Alex as a professional and as a person, especially given how little he played last season” #Pompey — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) December 9, 2021

Bass, 23, can’t get minutes this season due to impressive Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu.

Danny Cowley is weighing up whether to let him go and get some game time somewhere else for the second-half of the campaign.

Current situation

Bass has made five appearances in all competitions so far this term, two of which have come in the league.

He is under contract at Fratton Park until June 2023 so still has another couple of seasons left.

Career to date

The Eastleigh-born man has been on the books at Pompey for his whole career to date.

He has risen up through the academy of the League One side and was a regular for them at various youth levels.

Bass was named on the bench at the age of just 16 in March 2015 and has since gone on to play 39 appearances for the club in all competitions to date.

He has also had loan spells away in non-league at Salisbury City, Torquay United and Southend United to gain experience.

What now?

Bass provides useful competition and depth to their goalkeeping department but Portsmouth won’t want his development to stifle by just sitting on the bench for another six months.