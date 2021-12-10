Bolton Wanderers’ Ali Crawford is ‘very close’ to a permanent departure to St Johnstone.

The Scottish Premiership side hope to get the deal completed this winter, as per a report by The Courier.

Crawford, 30, was given the green light to leave Bolton on loan over the summer to get some game time under his belt.

He has since made 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season, chipping in with two goals.

‘Very close’….

St Johnstone boss, Callum Davidson, has said:

“Hopefully we’re close to agreeing new deals with a couple of players we’ve got already. Ali Crawford is very close.”



Out-of-favour

Crawford has fallen down the pecking order at the University of Bolton Stadium, hence why he was allowed to leave on loan.

He is still under contract with Ian Evatt’s side until the end of the current season (June 2022).

The North West club also loaned him out to Tranmere Rovers for the second-half of the last campaign.

Career to date

He started his career in Scotland for Hamilton Academical before moving down to England in 2018 for a spell at Doncaster Rovers.

The midfielder helped the Yorkshire club get into the League One Play-Offs under Grant McCann a few campaigns ago.

Bolton snapped him up in 2019 and he was part of their side relegated to League Two in his first season.