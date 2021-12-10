Ipswich Town are considering former Norwich City and Preston North End boss Alex Neil.

He is on the Tractor Boys’ shortlist, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The League One side are in the hunt for a replacement for Paul Cook, who they sacked after a poor start to the season.

Neil, 40, has been linked with the vacant Hibernian job but will not be moving back up to Scotland as he still lives in England.

Current situation

He has been out of the game since March after he was sacked by Preston North End.

The Scotsman was eyed by Sheffield United last month before they decided to appoint Paul Heckingbottom, as per the Sheffield Star.

He has also recently been helping out David Artell with coaching at Crewe Alexandra, as per a report by the Cheshire Live, as he patiently waits for his next opportunity in the game.

Managerial career

Neil started his managerial career with Hamilton Academical before landing the Norwich job in 2015.

He guided the Canaries to promotion to the Premier League in his first season.

Preston turned to him in 2017 and he spent just under four years at the helm at Deepdale, winning 37.7% of games.

What now?

Ipswich have been linked with a variety of different managers over the past few days and it will be interesting to see who they go for.

Would going for ex-Norwich boss Neil go down well with fans?