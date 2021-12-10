Swindon Town attacking midfielder Jack Payne is wanted by Wigan Athletic and MK Dons, according to a report by Football Insider.

Swindon Town could face a battle to keep hold of him in the upcoming January transfer window with Wycombe Wanderers also credited with an interest.

Payne, 27, has a free transfer clause in his contract next month meaning the Robins are vulnerable to losing him.

They kept hold of him last summer despite their relegation to League Two.

He has started this season well under Ben Garner and has scored nine goals in 22 games in all competitions.

Career to date

Payne started his career out as a youngster at Southend United before Huddersfield Town signed him in 2016.

He was part of the Terriers side promoted to the Premier League under David Wagner in his first season at the club.

Spells at Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City then followed on before joining Lincoln City on a permanent basis.

Payne managed two goals in 30 games for the Imps before switching to Swindon last year.

What now?



He has since been a key player for the Wiltshire club but a winter move could be on the horizon.

Wigan are currently joining joint top of League One with Wycombe and they are both eyeing a promotion to the Championship.

MK Dons are also up there in 7th place and are a point outside the Play-Offs.