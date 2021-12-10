Tranmere Rovers’ start to the season has been very inconsistent, as they currently sit in 10th-place in League Two after playing 19 games of the campaign.

At this point in Tranmere’s season last year they sat in a dismal 13th-place. But all did not look so bad for Rovers as they had sacked newly-appointed manager Michael Jackson after he had led them into some horrendous form, but interim manager Ian Dawes would change that.

Tranmere would start to pick up some form with Dawes in charge winning five games in a row including an impressive 5-0 victory against Grimsby Town. Tranmere then appointed Keith Hill as full time first team manager and the start of his tenure was certainly not the most fulfilling time in the world, getting four wins (two of which being in cup competitions), one draw and three losses.

This left Tranmere in 13th-place with a lot of room to improve, which after a great January and our players starting to hit some form, they eventually finished in 7th-place, unfortunately losing to Morecambe in the first round of the play-offs. This would set expectations sky high for Tranmere fans going into the 2021/22 season.

Here we look at that season so far…

Standout players so far for Tranmere

Tranmere have had a plethora of in-form players this season, mainly seeing them in defence and midfield, notably under Mellon having the best defensive record in the league only conceding 14 goals this season although Mellon’s men haven’t been the most clinical scoring only 16 goals so far this year.

At the start of the season the standout player was former Irish international goalkeeper Joe Murphy keeping four clean sheets in six games to start the season, also winning back-to-back Man of the Match awards against Port Vale and Swindon. This form didn’t last that long though as in Rovers fixture against Rochdale he sustained a concussion that would leave him side-lined for several weeks and he would not gain his position in the squad back after this injury as Celtic loanee Ross Doohan would take his spot.

In defence for Rovers this season the key man has been 39-year-old centre-back Peter Clarke. The veteran has started every league game for Tranmere this season and has been one of the key contributors to Rovers defensive record. On top of this Clarke has been excellent from set pieces boasting three goals this season which, surprisingly, is joint-top scorer in the team.

Elsewhere in the defence, Tom Davies has certainly cemented his place in the line up next to Peter Clarke and Josh Dacres-Cogley has put on many impressive performances from the right-back position this season.

Moving into the midfield the star man so far for Tranmere has most certainly been Kieron Morris. The 27-year-old midfielder has been Rovers standout player so far this season, showing brilliant diversity and creativity to a team lacking in both categories. Morris has mainly played central midfielder this year but can also play on the wings, the thing that makes him standout is certainly his ability to bridge the defence to the attack as many times per game he picks up the ball and carries it being the focal point of distribution in this Rovers side. This season Morris is also joint-top scorer also having three goals to his name, along with three assists.

All of these players seem irreplaceable in the team at this point in time and have shown why countless numbers of times.

Areas to improve?

It’s safe to say that Rovers need to improve their offensive threat going into the second half of the season having one of the worst goal-scoring records in the league with 16 goals scored so far this season, this mainly comes down to not having a competent striker.

This season Tranmere have had nine games where they have not scored a single goal in and this will definitely need improving if they want a shot at promotion as the fans expect.

In the humiliating 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Leyton Orient last weekend, Tranmere only took one shot in the entire game and didn’t seem to have any structure at all going forward.

The main thing rovers are missing at the moment is a goal scorer, as individual players have shown their creativity before in attack but Rovers have no one to get on the end of chances.

January Agenda

Reports state that ex-Tranmere striker and Rovers legend James Norwood has been placed on the transfer list at Ipswich after a falling out with the board. Nothing has been reported as of yet, but a potential return to Tranmere could be a viable move for all involved with Rovers lacking in goals.

Another rumour that could resurface is Scottish striker Marc McNulty coming to Rovers after being favourites to sign him in the summer.

Whatever is in store for Rovers fans in January they sure have a lot to be excited about, as the club is keen to identify the striker problem and are willing to invest, even going as far to recall loanee Charlie Jolley from Chester this week who made a fine impression on his debut with a last-minute winner.

Up next for Tranmere is Exeter City at St James’ Park this weekend.