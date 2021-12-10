Rotherham United have undoubtedly had an almost perfect start to the season, finding themselves top of the pile in the League One table after their opening 20 games.

Rotherham United’s 20th game of last season was a 2-1 home defeat to Barnsley, as the Millers were in the Championship fighting for survival, as Paul Warne’s side were well in the relegation zone.

And it was the same throughout the rest of the campaign as the Millers failed to ever hit the ground running, despite the January transfer window signings of Ryan Giles and Lewis Wing impressing. Rotherham United went as far as the last game of the season, as they were relegated after a 1-1 draw to Cardiff City, leaving them slumped in 23rd-place to end with.

Here we look at the Millers’ start to the 2021/22 season…

Standout players so far for Rotherham United

There has been a number of players who have put in some impressive performances this season, as Rotherham United look dangerous on the attack and solid in defence.

The prolific Michael Smith has been the obvious top performer, as the striker has netted 13 goals in all competitions – his best scoring season – with five assists to complement it.

Ollie Rathbone has proved to be one of the division’s best midfielders in the division, as the summer signing from Rochdale has cemented himself as a fan favourite already with his energy in the middle of the park.

Ben Wiles and Daniel Barlaser have been imperative alongside Rathbone in the middle, dictating the tempo and feeding the wide-men with some appreciable balls.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield loanee Rarmani Edmonds-Green has been a rock at the back for the Millers on the right side of their back-three system.

As well as the names who have impressed, there are a couple names who have failed to get going.

Despite some good cup performances, Kieran Sadlier has not shown much promise in league games as he would’ve liked, spending the most of the games coming off the bench or as an unused substitute.

Sunderland loanee Will Grigg has only two league goals since signing, with definite room for the striker to improve.

Areas to improve…

There are arguably very little places that need improving in this Rotherham United side, although some fans may feel there is nothing that needs tweaking at all, as the Millers are unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions are are the top scorers in the division whilst also conceding the least of any League One sides.

However, there has been some games where Warne’s side have missed out on important points due to many missed chances in games against Oxford United and Lincoln City, which could’ve easily been three points instead of the one they picked up in both ties. However, this looks to only be a rare theme as they are practically making up for it in other fixtures.

Another area that may need improving is their final third decisions and execution.

Rotherham United mainly deploy two out-and-out wingers as wing-backs, and hitting crosses into the box is a big part of Warne’s style, especially with the tall, physical strikers on offer.

Right-wing-back Chiedozie Ogbene has just one goal contribution in the league this season, which was a rocket of a strike in the 5-1 win over Gillingham, so there’s no doubt Warne will be wanting more from the rampant Irish international although he has been a consistent performer throughout the season.

Although the Millers are flying this season, these are things that may cost them by fine margins as they look to get back to the Championship.

January agenda?

Reports claimed last month that representatives from Rotherham United were in attendance of a Notts County game to keep tabs on Portuguese forward Ruben Rodrigues.

The Millers are interested in the 25-year-old, who has eight goals this season in the National League, and they may make a January move.

Elsewhere, Warne and his staff will be keen to keep Smith, who has been subject to interest from many Championship clubs, including Bristol City and Middlesbrough with both linked with the 30-year-old last summer.

Also, players like Barlaser and Ogbene may drum up interest in the January window, as the winter looks to be a nervy time for Rotherham United fans.

Up next for the Millers is a home tie against Burton Albion on Saturday.