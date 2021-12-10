Long-serving Bournemouth full-back Adam Smith has released a post on Instagram confirming that he has suffered a reoccurrence of an existing injury.

The 30-year-old, who has been with Bournemouth since 2014, had not featured for the Cherries for two months with a knee injury that he suffered early on in the season.

However, Smith’s first game back from injury was last Friday as Scott Parker’s side travelled to league leaders Fulham, that game ending 0-0, with Smith lasting 88 minutes of the tie before being subbed off for Chris Mepham.

It is not confirmed whether he was substituted due to injury or it was a tactical change, but the veteran put in a solid defensive performance as the Cherries held on to a satisfactory draw against an in-form side.

Smith has only made seven league appearances this season as he continues to struggle with injuries, and the full-back looks set to miss the imperative festive period as games begin to arrive thick and fast.

Yesterday, Smith, who is nearing eight years as a Bournemouth player, confirmed that he has been hit with an injury set back in the same department. Here is what Smith’s Instagram post read.

“Absolutely gutted to have a reoccurrence of my knee injury.

“I worked tirelessly to get back fit to try and help the team and I enjoyed playing last Friday but unfortunately the injury has reoccurred.



“I have had many setbacks in my career and I have always come back stronger than before. I will dig deep again to get back fit and do all that I can to be back out on the pitch.”



Cherries career so far

Since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014, where he featured just twice. Smith has since made a staggering 292 appearances for Bournemouth.

The right-back, although he can play on both sides, has been apart of a promotion winning team while with the club in the 2014-15 season, where the Cherries were promoted from the Championship with Smith playing 29 games of that campaign.

He then went on to make 143 Premier League appearances in five back-to-back seasons in the division, before Bournemouth were relegated back to the Championship for last season’s run-in.

He then went on to feature in 43 games in the 2020/21 season as the team missed out on reaching the play-off final to the eventual winners Brentford.

Up next for the Cherries is a home game v Blackburn Rovers this weekend.