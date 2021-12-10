Bristol City have endured a mixed season thus far, sitting 17th-place of the table after the opening 21 games.

The Robins’ 21st game of the season last campaign was a 2-1 win against Wycombe Wanderers on Boxing Day. The West Country men were sat in a comfortable 9th-place ahead of the New Year. Dean Holden was then sacked in February after a string of poor results. Nigel Pearson was able to steady the ship and managed to keep City in the division by eight points finishing the season in 20th.

Here we look at Bristol City’s 2021/2022 so far…

Standout players so far for Bristol City

The Robins have a number of exciting players including academy prospects Ayman Benarous and Alex Scott, the latter has been an integral part of Nigel Pearson’s plans, playing at right wing back and impressing City fans.



Han-Noah Massengo has also shown his qualities on the ball – the industrious midfielder has been praised multiple times by Pearson since he was appointed in February 2020. The young Frenchman will be eager to continue to impress City fans.

Andreas Weimann has also shone, the club’s top scorer and his tremendous work ethic has meant he has stood out for the Robins this season.

At the back, summer signing, Rob Atkinson has been a regular starter apart from injury.

On the other hand, Jay Dasilva has endured a slow start to the season, leading the 24-year-old to be mainly on the bench and in some cases out of the 23-man squad. In addition, Kasey Palmer has only started one game for the Robins and as reported by Bristol Live, Pearson has no intention of including Palmer in the matchday squad unless he improves his responsibilities off the ball.

Areas to improve…

City rank 20th in terms of key passes and shots showing their lack of attacking creativity. Also keeping the ball out of the net has been a struggle, only keeping two clean sheets against Stoke City and Preston North End. It is clear that City have to improve at both ends of the pitch if they want to climb the table. Pearson has said himself that the Robins lack creativity in the final third and with the January transfer window on the horizon, he might want to improve their attacking prowess.

January Agenda…

Bristol City CEO Richard Gould admitted after defeat to Coventry where the Robins had a one man advantage on the Sky Blues for over half the match, that they would have to reassess their transfer strategy. Their have been no concrete rumours thus far as reported by Bristol Live.

It is clear that January will be an important month for City. But it is not clear if the Robins are looking to sell their key stars in order to balance the books it is a case of wait and see. Up next for Bristol City a trip to East Yorkshire as they face an inform Hull City side at the MKM Stadium.