Wigan Athletic host a struggling Ipswich Town side in League One tomorrow afternoon.

Wigan Athletic in 2nd go head-to-head with 11th-place Ipswich Town at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

Last time out, Wigan beat Shrewsbury Town 2-1 at home whilst Ipswich lost 2-0 to Charlton Athletic away from home, resulting in Paul Cook’s sacking at Portman Road.

Leam Richardson’ side will certainly be looking to continue their ten game unbeaten run against the manager-less Tractor Boys.

Team news

Summer recruit Jordan Cousins played his second game back from injury on Wednesday evening but hobbled off injured just before half time, and looks a doubt for this weekend.

Young midfielder Scott Smith is also unavailable after fracturing his tibia last week against Accrington Stanley in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Reports stated last week that Charlie Wyke is beginning his long road to recovery after suffering cardiac arrest in training.

But Latics fans were pleased to see Joe Bennett make his League debut on Wednesday evening after having been out with a serious knee injury for a long period of time.

Predicted XI

(3-4-2-1)

Amos (GK)

Kerr

Whatmough

Tilt

Darikwa

Naylor

Power

McClean

Keane

Aasgaard

Lang

Fans expect to not see Cousins on Saturday as a precautionary measure after he limped of on Wednesday evening. Max Power was missed against Shrewsbury but looks likely to regain his place in the starting XI.

Youngster Thelo Aasgaard was very impressive when substituted on last time out and has shown more than enough quality and enthusiasm to deserve a start.

The game kicks-off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.