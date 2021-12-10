Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that there’s been no official indication given by Wolves over the future of Blades talisman Morgan Gibbs-White.

Gibbs-White signed for Sheffield United on a season-long loan in the summer.

The 21-year-old has so far thrived at Championship level for the Blades getting nine goal contributions in 15 matches. Gibbs-White’s sensational performances have resulted in him getting an England U21s call up.

The youngster’s performances have resulted in suggestions that Wolves will be looking to recall him in the January transfer window as there’s a clause in his loan contract that allows them to do so.

Here’s what Heckingbottom had to say on the matter, as per The Star:

“He loves football and he plays that way. That’s a massive compliment in my eyes. He wants the ball, he wants to win, and enjoys playing the game.

“There’s been no indication yet on whether he’ll be recalled. He’s not our player, we know that. We’d love to keep him.”

Looking onwards

With the future of Gibbs-White out of the Blades’ control all they can do is try to get the best out of him in every match he plays for them as they continue to surge up the table aiming for the top-six.

United will be looking to sort out their own January transfer plans with rumours linking them to Alex Collado, Folarin Balogun and youngster Miguel Freckleton.

Next up for Sheffield United is a home tie against QPR on Monday evening, in a7:45pm kick-off.

The Blades currently sit in 10th-place of the Championship table after a run of three-straight wins – five points outside the play-off places ahead of this weekend.