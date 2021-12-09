Coventry City are set to send defender Declan Drysdale out on loan in January, it has been reported.

Since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, Declan Drysdale’s first-team action with Coventry City has been limited.

The 22-year-old has made only one appearance for Mark Robins’s side this season, playing all 90 minutes in the Sky Blues’ 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Northampton Town back in August.

Now, with the January transfer window on the horizon, Drysdale looks set to make a temporary move away.

Coventry Live has said the defender is “almost certain” to head out on loan. It is added that manager Robins was keen for the former Tranmere Rovers youngster to head out to a non-league side before next month, but a move has failed to materialise.

Speaking on the matter, Robins has said talks will likely take place between the club and Drysdale’s representatives about “moving forward”.

He said:

“Nothing’s happened at the moment.

“I think they are looking at possibly January before they do anything and I am sure there will be talks with Chris Badlan about Declan and his representatives about moving forward.

“But we have only got a few weeks now before that window opens up and opens up opportunities for one or two to move out.”

Drysdale’s previous loans

Since joining Coventry City in January 2019, Drysdale has spent two loan spells in the Football League.

Before his spells in the Football League, Drysdale spent a short spell with Solihull Moores in early 2020.

He linked up with Gillingham in September 2020, playing 15 times for the Gills before returning to Coventry in January. Drysdale then made a second loan move away on deadline day in 2021’s January transfer window, joining Cambridge United.

With the U’s, Drysdale made 13 appearances scoring one goal in the process.