Ipswich Town face a trip away to face high-flyers Wigan Athletic in League One tomorrow afternoon.

Ipswich Town go into the match in 11th-place of the League One table, whilst Wigan Athletic sit in 2nd.

Last time out, the Tractor Boys lost 2-0 away to Charlton Athletic in John McGreal’s first game as caretaker manager following the recent surprise sacking of former Wigan boss Paul Cook. Wigan go into the game off the back of a 2-1 win at home to Shrewsbury Town.

Ipswich’s original aim for the season was to go up automatically as their squad has more than enough quality to do so. Things haven’t gone to plan at Portman Road and they find themselves sat in mid-table, nine points outside the play-offs.

The East Anglian team can definitely close the gap, however they are going to need the right managerial selection to get the most out of each of their players.

Team news

McGreal has revealed that full-back Hayden Coulson and winger Wes Burns will remain unavailable ‘for a little while’ with their respective injuries.

Here’s what McGreal had to say about the pair: “We’ve just got to manage them at the moment, they’re still with the physios.

“We haven’t had any dates as such. I think Wes might be coming towards getting on the grass at the moment, but still a way away from the first team.”

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Walton (GK)

Vincent-Young

Nsiala

Edmundson

Clements

Morsy

Evans

Edwards

Fraser

Chaplin

Bonne

Ipswich fans will be expecting a reaction following their disappointing loss to Charlton on Tuesday evening and this could even mean some changes of personnel.

Conor Chaplin could be a good shout to come into the side from the off, with Joe Pigott another option on the bench for McGreal.

The game kicks-off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.