Middlesbrough are reportedly keen on bringing Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle to the Riverside in January.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is looking to sign a new striker next month and has identified Gayle as a potential target.

However, they do face competition from Championship rivals Nottingham Forest, West Brom, and Stoke and so Middlesbrough may have to turn their attention to other strikers.

Here are some potential alternatives for Boro to consider:

Folarin Balogun – Arsenal

Another player Middlesbrough have been linked with is Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun. Manager Wilder was spotted scouting the forward whilst he was out on duty with the England U21 team.

He is said to have outgrown the youth academy at the Emirates, and Mikel Arteta’s side are believed to have sanctioned his loan exit in January.

Yaya Sanogo – Free Agent

Middlesbrough had examined the free agent market last summer and had been linked with a move for former Arsenal, Crystal Palace, and Huddersfield Town man Yaya Sanogo.

Although not necessarily prolific throughout his footballing career, he would add something different to what Wilder currently has at his disposal, and he could provide a useful asset to Middlesbrough.

Oli McBurnie – Sheffield United

The Blades forward has only played 12 times so far this season, only three of which have been starts.

He was signed for Sheffield United by current Boro boss Wilder, and he could look to his former club for reinforcements next month when the window opens.

McBurnie is more than capable of performing at Championship level, having scored 22 goals during the 2018-19 campaign with Swansea.

If a move to Middlesbrough was to materialise, Wilder would be hoping McBurnie would replicate his form shown at the Liberty Stadium as opposed to Bramall Lane.