Blackburn Rovers are in with a chance of finally earning the top-six finish they’ve been hunting for.

Blackburn Rovers have put a seriously impressive run of form together, taking them to 4th place in the Championship. Tony Mowbray has come under plenty of pressure at times during his tenure at Ewood Park, but this season really looks to be coming together.

However, with January approaching, decisions will have to be made on the futures of many players.

Nine first-team players are entering the final six months of their deal in January and here, we take a look at those players and run the rule over their futures…

Ben Brereton Diaz

Chilean sensation Ben Brereton Diaz will be the Rovers man grabbing plenty of headlines this January.

His stock has risen drastically in 2021, cementing a place in Chile’s national team and netting a stunning 17 goals in 21 Championship games this season. Spanish giants Sevilla have been heavily linked with a move amid the uncertainty surrounding his future.

However, the option for a further year is included in his deal, and that could come in handy for Blackburn this winter.

Darragh Lenihan

Club captain and academy graduate Lenihan has been a key player at Ewood Park for some time now.

He will surely be a player Blackburn Rovers try to keep this winter, but it awaits to be seen if an agreement can be reached. Lenihan has played 229 times for the club since making his way through the youth ranks.

Joe Rothwell

Joe Rothwell has really proved his worth this season. The dynamic midfielder has provided six assists in 21 Championship games this season and it would be a huge boost if he was to pen a new deal.

The former Manchester United youngster could have options elsewhere though. Rangers were linked with Rothwell back in October amid an impasse in contract negotiations.

Thomas Kaminski

As is the case with Brereton Diaz, Thomas Kaminski’s contract includes the option for a further 12 months.

The Belgian has cemented his place in Tony Mowbray’s starting XI since joining in 2020 and is a player Rovers should pursue a new agreement with. However, he too was said to have admirers during the summer window.

Ryan Nyambe

Another academy graduate who sees his Blackburn contract expire in the summer is Ryan Nyambe. The Namibian international had a 12-month extension triggered last summer and now is the time for a new deal to be agreed.

The 24-year-old has proven to be a solid defender across his 186 appearances for Rovers’ first-team and it awaits to be seen what his stance on a new deal is.

Jacob Davenport

You get the feeling this is an important season for Jacob Davenport.

Since joining in 2018 from Manchester City, the midfielder has struggled with injury problems. His ability and potential is there for all to see though. If he can stay fit and impress, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be offered a new deal, but it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out.

Bradley Johnson

At 34, Johnson remains a useful asset for Blackburn Rovers, even slotting in at centre-back when needed at one point this season.

Injury kept him sidelined at the start of the season but he has been in and around the first-team picture since. However, the midfielder could be nearing the end of his time at Ewood Park.

Dan Butterworth

Butterworth’s time to play regular first-team football has come. At 22, the striker will be keen to play consistent senior football, and that may not come with Blackburn.

Having played 13 times for Blackburn and failed to score, the time could come for Butterworth to move on at the end of his contract and move elsewhere.

Tyler Magloire

Magloire was another defender called into action earlier this season, but he hasn’t been involved in a Championship squad since October.

Also 22, Magloire will likely be keen to play regular first-team football more often, so his time with Blackburn Rovers may be nearing an end.