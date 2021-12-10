Blackburn Rovers face a trip away to face high-flyers Bournemouth in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers go into the match in 4th-place of the table whilst Bournemouth find themselves in 2nd. Tony Mowbray’s side will see this as an opportunity to close the gap between themselves and the top two as a win for Rovers would see them only four points off the automatic promotion places.

Last time out, Blackburn were victorious as they beat local rivals Preston North End 1-0 at home. As for Bournemouth they come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw with league leaders Fulham.

Team news

Key defender Daniel Ayala is available after missing the last two matches with an ankle injury he suffered against Peterborough a few weeks ago.

Attacker Sam Gallagher is also available for the first time since picking up a calf injury against Derby County at the end of October.

First-choice goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski won’t be making the trip down south as he continues to recover from damage to an abdominal muscle. Mowbray added:

“Thomas, I’ve had a chat with him, and we’ve come to the decision that we’ll give him another week, don’t take any gambles, any risks.

“I think it’s the type of injury that if it was the last game of the season, or a cup final, he could probably play but let’s not strain his muscle that will put him out for six to eight weeks.

“He’s feeling the improvement, the discomfort he’s had is softening off so another week, fingers crossed he’ll be ready.”

Talisman Bradley Dack remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Predicted XI

(3-4-1-2)

Pears (GK)

Lenihan

Ayala

Wharton

Nyambe

Travis

Rothwell

Pickering

Buckley

Brereton Diaz

Khadra

Rovers fans should expect to see Ayala back in the line-up as Mowbray likes the experience and quality he offers in the back-line. As for, Gallagher he is expected to start on the bench as Reda Khadra has impressed and has claimed goal contributions since being brought into the side.

The game kicks-off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.