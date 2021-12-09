Sheffield Wednesday were linked with a move for Huddersfield Town man Josh Ruffels earlier this week.

Reports emerged from Yorkshire Live claiming Josh Ruffels had been identified by Sheffield Wednesday as a potential transfer target as Darren Moore eyes fresh additions in the New Year.

The Owls are in need of some defensive reinforcements heading into the January transfer window.

Rival interest

Following Yorkshire Live’s report on Wednesday’s interest in Ruffels, The Star revealed that Moore’s side aren’t the only team sizing up a January move for the Huddersfield Town man.

Interest from other League One clubs as well as Championship outfits presents a potential obstacle in Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of Ruffels, who only joined Huddersfield during the summer transfer window.

Huddersfield Town’s stance

However, the reported rival interest from Championship and League One sides doesn’t look like it’ll be the most significant obstacle for Sheffield Wednesday to overcome if they want to recruit Ruffels.

Yorkshire Live has said that Huddersfield are not interested in letting the left-back depart on loan. As said before, Ruffels only joined the club in the summer, and the Terriers aren’t looking to offload him after such a short time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

If Wednesday are serious about their interest in the former Coventry City and Oxford United man, it seems they’ll have some serious persuading to do.

It awaits to be seen how Ruffels’ transfer situation pans out over the coming weeks, with a host of sides reportedly interested.