Frankie McAvoy backs new Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe for success following Lilywhites sack
Preston North End’s new boss Ryan Lowe has been backed to succeed at Deepdale by Frankie McAvoy after the Lilywhites’ opted for a change of manager.
Frankie McAvoy was relieved of his duties as Preston North End manager earlier this week.
The 47-year-old took charge of 33 games for the Lilywhites after taking over as boss following Alex Neil’s departure in March. He oversaw 14 wins and nine draws overall, falling to 10 defeats. However, after a challenging 2021/22 campaign, Preston opted to sack McAvoy and brought in Ryan Lowe as his replacement.
Now, following Lowe’s arrival from Plymouth Argyle, former boss McAvoy has delivered his verdict on the new manager.
In a statement issued by the League Manager’s Association (quotes via the Lancashire Post), McAvoy reflected happily on his time at Deepdale before backing Lowe to succeed with his new club.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“I leave the club with great memories, from both of my roles as first-team coach to Alex Neil and recently, as head coach.
“I have loved working with the backroom team and the players on a daily basis and I would like to thank them for their effort, commitment and support during my tenure as Head Coach, it is greatly appreciated.
“My thanks also go to the fans, who always supported the team and me during the 33 games I was in charge.
“I wish the team all the best against Barnsley on Saturday and beyond and I am confident that they will be successful under my successor Ryan Lowe, as the team spirit in the dressing room is fantastic.”
Moving forward under Lowe
With McAvoy gone, Preston North End will be hoping to see new boss Lowe implement his style of play and philosophy early one as they bid to rise up the Championship table.
As it stands, the club sit in 18th place in the second-tier. Preston are currently nine points away from the relegation zone and nine points away from the play-offs, so their campaign could yet go one of two ways.
The tightly-packed Championship table presents Lowe with the chance to make up places quickly if he can hit the ground running, so it will be interesting to see how his reign pans out.