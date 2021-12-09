Preston North End’s new boss Ryan Lowe has been backed to succeed at Deepdale by Frankie McAvoy after the Lilywhites’ opted for a change of manager.

Frankie McAvoy was relieved of his duties as Preston North End manager earlier this week.

The 47-year-old took charge of 33 games for the Lilywhites after taking over as boss following Alex Neil’s departure in March. He oversaw 14 wins and nine draws overall, falling to 10 defeats. However, after a challenging 2021/22 campaign, Preston opted to sack McAvoy and brought in Ryan Lowe as his replacement.

Now, following Lowe’s arrival from Plymouth Argyle, former boss McAvoy has delivered his verdict on the new manager.

In a statement issued by the League Manager’s Association (quotes via the Lancashire Post), McAvoy reflected happily on his time at Deepdale before backing Lowe to succeed with his new club.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I leave the club with great memories, from both of my roles as first-team coach to Alex Neil and recently, as head coach.