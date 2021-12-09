Sunderland’s former manager Jack Ross has been relieved of his duties as Hibernian manager, it has been confirmed.

After being sacked by Sunderland in October 2019. Jack Ross has been in charge of Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

The 45-year-old took up the role at Easter Road a little over a month after his departure from the Stadium of Light.

However, after just over two years in charge of the Scottish outfit, it has been confirmed that Ross has been relieved of his duties.

Hibs confirmed the decision to sack Ross on their official club website on Thursday, severing ties with the former Sunderland boss after a run of only two wins in ten games.

In his time with Hibs, Ross oversaw a decent 48 wins in 96 games across all competitions, drawing 19 and losing 29 across all competitions. He amassed an average points-per-game of 1.70 and departed with a goal difference of +40.

What now for Ross?

It awaits to be seen what the immediate future holds for Jack Ross. Given that his sacking was only confirmed on this morning (Thursday), it should come as no surprise that plans for the future haven’t emerged yet.

The Scotsman has experience of managing in both England and Scotland though, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him linked with any managerial vacancies in Scotland or in the EFL should the opportunities present themselves.

Over his managerial career, Ross has managed Hearts’ U20s, Alloa Athletic, St. Mirren, Sunderland and, most recently, Hibs.