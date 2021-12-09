Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that striker Rhian Brewster has suffered ‘significant damage’ to his hamstring tendon, and faces a ‘while’ on the sidelines.

Sheffield United have been dealt a cruel injury blow ahead of the festive period.

Brewster, 21, was withdrawn after 68 minutes of the 2-0 win against Bristol City last month – Heckingbottom’s first game in charge, and one in which Brewster scored.

The former Liverpool man would go on to miss the last outing v Cardiff City and now, speaking to The Star, Heckingbottom gave the following injury update on Brewster:

“Rhian has significant damage to his hamstring tendon, but we’re pleased with his prognosis. He’ll be out for a while, and he’ll be back when he’s back.”

It’s a cruel blow for both Brewster and the Blades – the striker got off the mark with his first league goal for the club against Blackburn Rovers last month, and looked as though he was set to play a key part of Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United plans. Now though, the Yorkshire club will be left short in attacking options, with both Oli McBurnie and Lys Mousset having struggled with injury this season, leaving the veteran likes of David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp at Heckingbottom’s disposal. In another piece of injury news, Heckingbottom has also revealed that on loan goalkeeper Robin Olsen is ‘progressing slowly’ but is ‘still not fit’, meaning that no.2 choice goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is looking likely to keep his place in the starting XI for the foreseeable.